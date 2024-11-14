Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VBR stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.