Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRKS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

PRKS opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

