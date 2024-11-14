GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,658,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total transaction of $2,461,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,180,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $15,906,386 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.