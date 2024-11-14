GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.36 Million in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.