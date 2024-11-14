GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 224,273 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 136.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FARO Technologies news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,363.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

