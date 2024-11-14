GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.49 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Otter Tail stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $73.43 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

