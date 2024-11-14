GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 371.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 789,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

