GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.46 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1,089.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,769 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

