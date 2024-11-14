GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.30 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 98.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

