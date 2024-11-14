GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 259,247 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,527,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 219,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 77,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,693,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 37,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,696,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,537 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,939.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRY

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.