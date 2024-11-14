Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TV. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.