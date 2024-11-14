Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 122,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 170,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Grown Rogue International Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

