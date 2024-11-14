Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

GFF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Griffon has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 241,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $18,216,389.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,860,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,207,211.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,082 shares of company stock valued at $40,777,353. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Griffon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.