Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.67. Gray Television shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Trading Up 18.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $592.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

