Gravity Price Hits $0.0295 (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $231.35 million and $66.27 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,885.72 or 0.99796679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,835.26 or 0.99741267 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,155,720,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03033575 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $66,850,221.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

