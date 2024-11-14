GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.48, but opened at $53.84. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 2,912,462 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

