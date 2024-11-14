Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.82 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

