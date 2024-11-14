Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLBS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%.
Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
