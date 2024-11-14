Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 24,668 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $557,990.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,887.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Glatfelter by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 226.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 293,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 203,822 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

