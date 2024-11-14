Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Glatfelter Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 24,668 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $557,990.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,887.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
See Also
