Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.