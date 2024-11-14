Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

