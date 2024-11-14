GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $26.03. 1,517,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,235,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 158,033 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
