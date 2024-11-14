GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $44.75 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.