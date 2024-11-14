Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,768,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,929,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gevo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Gevo

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,189.84. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,474 shares of company stock worth $367,007. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.