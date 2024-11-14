Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.66). 2,237,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 608,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.57).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.01) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

