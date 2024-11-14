General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 119.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock worth $35,012,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

