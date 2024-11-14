Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 442979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of £112.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

