GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Up 240.0% in October

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBank Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBFH opened at $28.85 on Thursday. GBank Financial has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GBank Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.