FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Raised by Noble Financial

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero
Bowlero Price Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.06%.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.