FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Raised by Noble Financial

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.06%.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.