FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Issued By Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.98.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.46.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

