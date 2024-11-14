FY2024 EPS Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) Increased by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
