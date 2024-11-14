FY2024 EPS Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) Increased by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$976.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.