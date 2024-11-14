FY2024 EPS Estimates for VERV Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.79). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share.

VERV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

VERV opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $490.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

