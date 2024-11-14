FY2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Cut by Stifel Canada

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.29.

Russel Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$43.61 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$35.20 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.