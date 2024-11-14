FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Increased by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

