FY2024 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Raised by William Blair

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MASS. Leerink Partnrs lowered 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

908 Devices Trading Down 19.9 %

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.98. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

