FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nevro Issued By William Blair

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.90). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Nevro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.09 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1,290.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nevro by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

