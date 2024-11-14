Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

FLGT opened at $18.42 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.