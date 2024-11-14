Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FULC. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 176,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

