FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,630 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

