FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

