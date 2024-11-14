Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CW opened at $385.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

