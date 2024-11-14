Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Fossil Group Stock Up 5.8 %

FOSL opened at $1.28 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

