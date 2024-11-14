Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

NU stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

