Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 41,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $341.72 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $348.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

