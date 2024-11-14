Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 17.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of AON by 511,033.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,331,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON opened at $386.92 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.39.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.