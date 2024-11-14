Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $249.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $265.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $266.22.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $849,474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after buying an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

