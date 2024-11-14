Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $273.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $265.54 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after purchasing an additional 608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $849,474,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

