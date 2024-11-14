FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOTE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,541,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,721.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 125,149 shares of company stock valued at $154,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

