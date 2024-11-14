First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 52.5% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the October 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $11,378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 569,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

