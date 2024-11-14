First National Trust Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,230.73 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $681.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

